Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a motion to implement the Sovereignty Act in her government’s fight with the federal government over emission caps.

Those caps, due to go into effect between 2030 and 2032, require oil and gas companies to reduce their emissions by 30 per cent.

The provincial government claims that’s an infringement on their right to control natural resources, and would cause serious economic hardship.

Smith’s motion would, among other provisions, restrict Alberta organizations from enforcing the federal cap, withhold information about emissions levels because the information is proprietary, and define all Alberta oil and gas facilities as essential infrastructure.

She says the way that Ottawa has been treating Alberta over the last number of years is unacceptable.