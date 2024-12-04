HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionDecember 4, 2024 Heather Curling Club President Curtis Zorniak Part One Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection December 4, 2024 Heather Curling Club President Curtis Zorniak Part One FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/CO3M-Curtis-Zorniak-December-4-2024.mp3 - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection December 2, 2024 Chudovyi Ukrainian Dancers Of Innisfree President Lisa Anderson Jeff Dyck - Monday, Dec. 2nd, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 28, 2024 Vegreville Rangers Netminder Andrew Bezaire Jeff Dyck - Thursday, Nov. 28th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 27, 2024 Tofield Assistant CAO Jeff Edwards Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Nov. 27th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 26, 2024 Vegreville Rangers Head Coach Mark Chornohus Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Nov. 26th, 2024