Alberta MLAs can now claim an extra $270 a month for accommodation costs. The Members’ Services Committee voted for the increase on November 26, with United Conservative Party members supporting it and NDP members opposing it.

NDP House Leader Christina Gray criticized the move, saying it’s unfair while Albertans face rising costs. But Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr defended the decision, saying it helps rural MLAs with long commutes and hasn’t been increased since 2012.