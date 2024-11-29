Alberta’s Premier is pushing back against Ottawa’s proposed emissions cap for oil and gas, calling it bad for the province’s economy. The plan includes controlling greenhouse gas data, limiting federal access to sites, and declaring facilities as essential. Alberta argues the cap is really a production limit, violating the province’s rights, while Ottawa says it’s needed to cut emissions and encourage clean energy. Alberta plans to use legal and legislative tools, including the sovereignty act, to fight back.
Continue Reading
More