Premier Danielle Smith is pushing for a passenger train system to help Alberta achieve its $25-billion tourism economy goal. Speaking in Calgary, Smith outlined plans for high-speed rail between Edmonton and Calgary, as well as connections to airports, city centers, and tourist destinations like the Rocky Mountains.

The government plans to create a Crown corporation to coordinate the project, though it wouldn’t necessarily operate the system. A detailed plan is expected next summer, with a 15-year timeline for construction. Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen called the project ambitious but essential for boosting Alberta’s profile on the global stage.