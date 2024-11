The Vegreville Centennial Library now has their Winter In Need Display set up. The display has new and gently used or homemade winter socks, scarves, hats, mittens, slippers, and other items that have been donated for those in need in our community. If you’re in need of such items, feel free to stop by the Library and take what you require. For more information, you can call the Library at 780-632-3491.