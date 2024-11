The Town of Mundare Christmas Extravaganza is making its return this year. The event will feature a huge bake sale, Christmas market, bonfire and sleigh rides, and photos with Santa. Donations for the food bank are also being accepted. The Christmas Extravaganza will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 11am to 4pm at the Mundare Recreation Centre and Town Office. For more information, you can visit the Town of Mundare Facebook page.