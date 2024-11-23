Subscribe to Local News

Rangers Battle Hard But Fall In OT

By Jeff Dyck
The Canadiens celebrate their OT winner.

The Vegreville Rangers and St. Paul Canadiens had a hard-fought battle on Friday night at the Wally Fedun Arena. After an early marker, the visitors held a 1-0 lead until the final minutes of the third. A late powerplay gave Carter Ogrodnick an opening and the rookie notched his first NEAJBHL goal, sending things to overtime. In the extra frame, the Canadiens spoiled the party, getting the winner from Jacob Leroux to take it 2-1. Rangers Head Coach Mark Chornohus says despite the outcome, he was pleased with his team’s effort.

The Rangers have little time to dwell on the loss as they’re back in action Saturday night, playing host to Lloydminster. Defenceman Carter Ogrodnick says they know it will be a tough challenge.

The Rangers and Bandits drop the puck at 8:00 pm, Saturday night at the Wally Fedun Arena. If you can’t make it to the rink, you can still catch all the action on Country 106.5.

Team captains Rylan Cardinal (left) and Tysen Tomlinson (right) wait for the referee’s explanation after a third period scrum.
Netminder Tyler McKenna was his regular solid self, stopping 36 of 38 shots in the loss.
The Rangers swarm Carter Ogrodnick after the rookie’s late goal tied things at 1-1. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

