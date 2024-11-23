The Vegreville Rangers and St. Paul Canadiens had a hard-fought battle on Friday night at the Wally Fedun Arena. After an early marker, the visitors held a 1-0 lead until the final minutes of the third. A late powerplay gave Carter Ogrodnick an opening and the rookie notched his first NEAJBHL goal, sending things to overtime. In the extra frame, the Canadiens spoiled the party, getting the winner from Jacob Leroux to take it 2-1. Rangers Head Coach Mark Chornohus says despite the outcome, he was pleased with his team’s effort.

The Rangers have little time to dwell on the loss as they’re back in action Saturday night, playing host to Lloydminster. Defenceman Carter Ogrodnick says they know it will be a tough challenge.

The Rangers and Bandits drop the puck at 8:00 pm, Saturday night at the Wally Fedun Arena. If you can’t make it to the rink, you can still catch all the action on Country 106.5.