The federal government plans to remove GST from items like groceries, kids’ clothing, Christmas trees, and restaurant meals from December 14th to February 15th, 2025. Prime Minister Trudeau says this will help families save during the holidays, with a $100 saving for those spending $2,000. The tax break covers prepared foods, kids’ toys, and even alcoholic drinks under 7% alcohol. Canadians earning under $150,000 in 2023 could also get a $250 rebate in April if the plan is approved.