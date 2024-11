Several brands of organic carrots are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The affected brands include Compliments Organic, PC Organics, Cal-Organic, and Bunny-Luv, with best-before dates between August 14 and November 2. The carrots come from Grimmway Farms in the U.S., which recently faced a major recall. Health officials advise consumers to throw the carrots away or return them to the store.