The Government of Alberta is planning a test of their Alberta Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, November 20th at 1:55pm. This is just a test, but is a great reminder to be prepared for any real emergencies. Make sure your devices are ready to receive alerts and be sure to download the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app for iOS and Android at: www.alberta.ca/emergencyalert . Visit alberta.ca/BePrepared for tips to help you and your family become more prepared.