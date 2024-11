The Town of Tofield Winterfest returns on November 29th and 30th. It will be a jam packed weekend with many activities scheduled, including the Winterfest Parade, Festival of Trees, and a U13 Hockey Tournament. For a complete list of activities slated for the weekend, you can check out the Town of Tofield website at tofieldalberta.ca, the Town Facebook page, or call 780-662-3269.