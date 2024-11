The Town of Viking is hosting a Christmas Community Lunch on Friday, December 13th from 11am to 1:30pm at the Viking Carena Complex. The event will feature a turkey meal, and presentations for the Christmas Lights Competition. Donations for the Viking and Holden area Food Bank will also be accepted at the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance by December 10th, by calling the Town of Viking office at 780-336-3466.