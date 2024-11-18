HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionNovember 18, 2024 Akasu Palliative Care Society Chairperson Charlene Melenka Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 18, 2024 Akasu Palliative Care Society Chairperson Charlene Melenka FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/CO1M-Charlene-Melenka-November-18-2024.mp3 - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 14, 2024 Agritrade Senior Advisor David Fiddler Jeff Dyck - Thursday, Nov. 14th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 13, 2024 SR Feed & Farm Supply Co-Owner Sidney Haeberle Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Nov. 13th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 7, 2024 Home Business & Maker’s Market Organizer Jennifer Hladilo Jeff Dyck - Thursday, Nov. 7th, 2024 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection November 5, 2024 Joanne Veldkamp Vegreville Christmas Bureau Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Nov. 5th, 2024