Cold Lake RCMP made several arrests on October 31 after a traffic stop led to drug and weapons charges. Two men were arrested, and police seized drugs, cash, a loaded shotgun, and other items. A follow-up search found more drugs, ammunition, and body armor. Warren Johannesen-Quail, 34, faces multiple charges and is in court on December 11. Keenan Plamondon, 30, is facing weapons charges and appears in court on November 13.