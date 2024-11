November 7, 2024

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Walkie-talkies, brand new, still in the box, open to offers 780-487-8045 Edmonton, AB

For sale: 15-week-old male Pyrenees-Collie cross puppy $50 OBO 780-222-8897

For sale: Everything you need to start making your own wine, including an electric wine filter, hydrometer, five glass carboys, seven cases of clean wine bottles, bottle corker and many miscellaneous items 780-632-9337