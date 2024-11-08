Rural Alberta communities aren’t too hopeful about collecting overdue taxes from the oil industry, says the President of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta. They told Premier Danielle Smith at their annual meeting that they’re hurting financially, with around $250 million unpaid over the years. The province has asked municipalities to send a list of companies that haven’t paid their taxes to the government, promising to take action. But President Paul McLauchlin isn’t confident the Alberta Energy Regulator will enforce consequences, like shutting down companies that don’t pay up.