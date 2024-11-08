The Mobile Breast Cancer Screening Program is heading to Smoky Lake next week. The Clinic will make its way to the Smoky Lake Agricultural Society Complex from November 15th to the 17th. The AHS recommends regular breast cancer screenings for all women who feel they may need them, but especially for women between the ages of 45 and 74. Appointments for this Clinic are required and may be done by calling 1-800-667-0604. For more information, you can visit screeningforlife.ca.