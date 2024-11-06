Subscribe to Local News

Trading Post

November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024
PHONED IN ITEMS
For sale: One male Shitzu, eight weeks old, dewormed, has had first shots $500 OBO 587-280-2403 Mundare, AB

 

TEXTED IN ITEMS
For sale: Two winter coats, one is size 5X and one is size 4X $50 each 780-208-2517

For sale: Air tools 825-945-9905 or 780-208-2517

For sale: 1956 Case tractor, new rims, tires are in good condition, four hydraulics, new PTO shaft, comes with a six-foot rough-cut mower $4000 780-632-8955

Looking for: Quad blade with brackets 780-603-7209

Looking for: Tandem axle trailer like the ones for spraying, with or without tank 780-603-1857

Yard sale: Friday and Saturday, 11am to 4 pm, 51 Avenue and 49 Street, Lavoy, AB

For sale: 13-year-old Belgian mare pack horse, 16.2 hands high $2500/14-year-old Percheron stud, 16.1 hands high $2000/Palomino well-broke saddle horse, 20-years-old, 15.1 hands high $2500 639-840-0455

