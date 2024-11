Cold Lake RCMP are asking for help identifying a suspect involved in two break-ins at the same business complex on October 25 and November 2. The suspect is a male with a light complexion, average build, wearing a black toque, black sweater with white and black writing, beige pants, grey belt, and grey gloves. Anyone with information can contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.