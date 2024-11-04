November 4, 2024

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Leaf blower, in excellent condition, rechargeable/Honda EM 2500-watt generator, like new/Saddle, with saddle stand, open to offers 780-208-3858 Vegreville, AB

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Two 345 Husqvarna chainsaws, both have good bars and chains, both run well 780-603-7209

For sale: Used metal ruffing, many colours, from six feet to 13 feet long $2 for a linear foot/Trusses, 24 feet long for building, 24 by 26 $900 for 14 pieces 587-991-7206 Ranfurly, AB TEXT ONLY