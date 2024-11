Sherwood Park based company Queen of Hearts is gearing up to host an event called the Peppermint Stix Christmas Fair in Ardrossan on November 9th. The Fair will feature the works of over 50 local artisans and will focus on handmade or homemade items. Entry to the event is free. The Fair will take place at the Ardrossan Rec Centre from 10am to 4pm. For more information on Queen of Hearts and the events they host, you can visit their website at qohearts.ca.