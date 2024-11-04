With a growing demand for skilled trade workers in oil and gas, Portage College is seeing record enrollment in its trades programs. Dean Donald Moore reports that Power Engineering, Electrician, Welding, and Carpentry programs are especially popular, with some even starting the year with waitlists. Located in Lac La Biche, Cold Lake, and other campuses, Portage College offers hands-on practicums with local industries, preparing students for careers that support Alberta’s oil and gas sector.