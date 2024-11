Ski hills in Alberta and BC are gearing up for an exciting season. Banff’s Sunshine Village and Lake Louise aim to open on November 8, while Cold Lake’s Kinosoo Ridge is prepping for a November 23 launch. In Jasper, the hill is set to open on November 15, despite delays from a recent wildfire. With La Niña bringing extra snow and cooler temperatures, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic season on the slopes.