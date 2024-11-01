Alberta’s government has launched a campaign called “Scrap the Cap” to oppose the federal government’s proposed oil and gas emissions cap, highlighting what it sees as risks to jobs and families. Premier Danielle Smith says the cap would hurt Alberta’s energy industry, encouraging Canadians to speak out against it. The campaign will run ads nationally through November. However, the Pembina Institute points out that oil and gas emissions have risen since 2005 and supports reducing emissions for a competitive, low-carbon future.