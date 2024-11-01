Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsAlberta Government Launches "Scrap The Cap" Campaign
Local News

Alberta Government Launches “Scrap The Cap” Campaign

By Nikki Ritchot
Premier Danielle Smith. (Sourced from Government of Alberta website)

Alberta’s government has launched a campaign called “Scrap the Cap” to oppose the federal government’s proposed oil and gas emissions cap, highlighting what it sees as risks to jobs and families. Premier Danielle Smith says the cap would hurt Alberta’s energy industry, encouraging Canadians to speak out against it. The campaign will run ads nationally through November. However, the Pembina Institute points out that oil and gas emissions have risen since 2005 and supports reducing emissions for a competitive, low-carbon future. 

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    Now playing play