The Smoky Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their annual Community Christmas Party. The event will take place at Métis Crossing on Saturday, December 14th and will include a buffet supper, dancing, and cocktails. For admission information or to purchase tickets you can call or text Michelle at 780-656-5398, or send an email to smokylakeregionalchamber@gmail.com. The evening kicks off at 6:30pm.