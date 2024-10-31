The Alberta government is asking the courts to block the federal carbon tax heating oil exception put in last fall, with Premier Danielle Smith saying the hope is the tax will be repealed altogether. Smith says the exemption mainly benefits Atlantic Canada with those who use heating oil in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba being less than one per cent . Alberta Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mickey Amery says the reason the province is making the announcement a year later is because the justice team needed to make sure they had their arguments together.

Amery says that they are expecting the legal challenge to take roughly 12 months.