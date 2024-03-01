Home
Loblaw is warning of a spike in grocery prices as company runs out of...
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Friday, May. 16th, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney is open to new pipeline projects if there’s national support
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Friday, May. 16th, 2025
11.6
C
Vegreville
Now playing
In The News
Vegreville and District FCSS to host babysitting course this June
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Friday, May. 16th, 2025
Town of Vegreville seeking volunteers to join Municipal Policing Committee
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Friday, May. 16th, 2025
Chilly Night Sees Jays Fall In Home Opener
Sports
Jeff Dyck
-
Thursday, May. 15th, 2025
Provincial government employees vote in favour of strike action
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Thursday, May. 15th, 2025
Vegreville’s Annual Municipal Beyond-The-Bin Recycling Round Up set to happen once again this June
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Thursday, May. 15th, 2025
Vegreville 4H Club gears up for Achievement Day this month
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Thursday, May. 15th, 2025
Alberta RCMP are warning the public about inexpensive paving or roofing services scams
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Wednesday, May. 14th, 2025
28 year old man from Saddle Lake now facing multiple charges after drug trafficking investigation
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Wednesday, May. 14th, 2025
CALP to offer Digital Skills Classes in Tofield this month
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Wednesday, May. 14th, 2025
Vegreville RCMP locate local man missing since last summer
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Tuesday, May. 13th, 2025
More News Happening
First Nations leaders across Canada are speaking out strongly against Danielle Smith’s talk of an Alberta separation referendum
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Tuesday, May. 13th, 2025
First Nations leaders across Canada are speaking out strongly against Premier Danielle Smith’s talk of an Alberta separation referendum.
Read more
Cold Lake Ag Society seeking help from provincial government after several break-ins and continuing safety issues
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Tuesday, May. 13th, 2025
Cold Lake Ag Society is calling for help after being hit by two break-ins earlier this year, including one that cost them $50,000 in camera gear.
Read more
Town of Vegreville seeking performers for this year’s Park in the Park and Colour Day Run
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Tuesday, May. 13th, 2025
The Town of Vegreville is now looking for energetic and passionate community performers of all ages to help bring the stage to life and provide entertainment for the 3rd Annual Party in Park and Colour Day Run happening on July 1st at Pysanka Park.
Read more
Teachers across Alberta could be headed toward a strike
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Monday, May. 12th, 2025
Teachers across Alberta could be headed toward strike action after rejecting the latest recommendations from a mediator in their contract talks.
Read more
This year’s property tax notices have now been sent out by Town of Vegreville
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Monday, May. 12th, 2025
This year’s property tax notices have now been sent out by the Town of Vegreville.
Read more
Two Hills man facing serious charges after two missing youths found with him
Local News
Nikki Ritchot
-
Monday, May. 12th, 2025
A Two Hills man is facing several serious charges after two missing youths from the area were found in Leduc with an adult male on May 6.
Read more
Load more
