First Nations leaders across Canada are speaking out strongly against Danielle Smith’s talk of an Alberta separation referendum

First Nations leaders across Canada are speaking out strongly against Premier Danielle Smith’s talk of an Alberta separation referendum.
Cold Lake Ag Society seeking help from provincial government after several break-ins and continuing safety issues

Cold Lake Ag Society is calling for help after being hit by two break-ins earlier this year, including one that cost them $50,000 in camera gear.
Town of Vegreville seeking performers for this year’s Park in the Park and Colour Day Run

The Town of Vegreville is now looking for energetic and passionate community performers of all ages to help bring the stage to life and provide entertainment for the 3rd Annual Party in Park and Colour Day Run happening on July 1st at Pysanka Park.
Teachers across Alberta could be headed toward a strike

Teachers across Alberta could be headed toward strike action after rejecting the latest recommendations from a mediator in their contract talks.
This year’s property tax notices have now been sent out by Town of Vegreville

This year’s property tax notices have now been sent out by the Town of Vegreville.
Two Hills man facing serious charges after two missing youths found with him

A Two Hills man is facing several serious charges after two missing youths from the area were found in Leduc with an adult male on May 6.
